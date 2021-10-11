Museum Admission
The SMUD Museum of Science and Curiosity is packed with interactive STEAM-based exhibits, games, and design challenges for all ages. Whether you are attending weekly live demonstrations in our Featured Exhibition Gallery or taking in a planetarium show, there is so much to experience every time you come to visit!
Ticket Options
Pricing
- MembersFree
- Adult$15.00(Ages 18+)
- Senior$13.00(Ages 65+)
- Youth$12.00(Ages 2-17)
- ToddlersFree(Under 2)
- Educator$13.00
- College Student$13.00
- Military$13.00(Active Duty and Veteran)
- NARM MemberFree
- ASTC MemberFree
Available Timed-entry Tickets
MOSAC is observing limited-capacity visits to keep our staff and community safe. Our timed ticketing program allows you to reserve your visit in advance, so you will be able to fully experience all MOSAC has to offer in a relaxing environment. It’s important to know that we may not be able to accommodate your visit without an advance reservation, so make yours today!
Your Multiverse Theater Ticket must be used on the same day that you use your Admission Ticket. You cannot visit the Multiverse Theater without an Admission Ticket.
